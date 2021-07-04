Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $147.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to post sales of $147.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $143.98 million to $151.40 million. Iridium Communications posted sales of $140.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full year sales of $603.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600.70 million to $608.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $637.83 million, with estimates ranging from $631.36 million to $644.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

IRDM stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,069,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 138,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 106,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

