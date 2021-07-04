Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 114,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

