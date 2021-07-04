Zacks: Analysts Anticipate El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.30. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

LOCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 261,488 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 1st quarter worth $48,975,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOCO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.19. The company has a market cap of $677.07 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.56. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

