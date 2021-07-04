Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Post $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.67. Donaldson reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.44. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 105,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth $55,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

