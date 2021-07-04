Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to announce $1.71 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after purchasing an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after acquiring an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100,553 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $239,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.30. 939,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,002. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $96.00 and a twelve month high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

