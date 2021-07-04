Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings. ABB posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ABB.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ABB by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

