Ycash (YEC) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $40,660.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00333261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00138328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001748 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,313,519 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

