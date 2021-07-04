Ycash (YEC) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.21 million and $40,660.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00333261 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00138328 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00190641 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006857 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001748 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,313,519 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.