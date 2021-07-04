Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Nordea Equity Research raised Yara International ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Yara International ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

YARIY opened at $26.88 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yara International ASA will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

