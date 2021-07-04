Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 38,018 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,018 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.0% of Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 12.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 422,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $51,558,000 after acquiring an additional 19,052 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 642,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 22,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.3% in the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $139.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

