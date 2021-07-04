XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quidel by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total transaction of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The firm had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

