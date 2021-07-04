XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,850 shares in the company, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 8.2%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.