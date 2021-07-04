XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 34.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,794 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03. Sanmina Co. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANM shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

