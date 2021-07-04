XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 435,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ opened at $36.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.11. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.17 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

