XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $242,000 Investment in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.87. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,757.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

