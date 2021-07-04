XTX Topco Ltd Invests $222,000 in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCX. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp II during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 250.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCX. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CCX opened at $10.75 on Friday. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

