XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,965 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,973,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after buying an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Asana by 775.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after buying an additional 550,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $847,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 315,072 shares in the company, valued at $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.34 per share, for a total transaction of $10,134,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,940,000 shares of company stock worth $101,122,600 and sold 91,672 shares worth $4,143,279. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $67.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.38.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.85.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

