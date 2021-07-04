xRhodium (XRC) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004125 BTC on major exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.78 million and $452.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, xRhodium has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005893 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004923 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000510 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035952 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000944 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00044106 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001186 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

