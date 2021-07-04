XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Price Target Raised to $56.30

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $50.30 to $56.30 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Nomura assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, VTB Capital raised XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a PE ratio of -27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.55. XPeng has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in XPeng by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

