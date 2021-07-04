Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $865.76 Million

Analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to announce $865.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $838.70 million to $881.06 million. Xilinx reported sales of $726.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year sales of $3.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.56. 1,698,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,928. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $154.93.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at about $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $173,686,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Xilinx by 150.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,426,554 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $176,750,000 after purchasing an additional 856,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth about $120,108,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

