Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Short Interest Update

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,756,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 2,174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEBEF. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.