Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEBEF. Roth Capital downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS XEBEF opened at $3.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

