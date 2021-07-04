WOWswap (WOW) Price Hits $5.54 on Major Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One WOWswap coin can now be bought for $5.54 or 0.00015968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $39,609.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded up 51.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.17 or 0.00141690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00169168 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,579.87 or 0.99638837 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 343,682 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

