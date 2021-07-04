Wownero Trading Down 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wownero has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $35,471.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00044850 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

