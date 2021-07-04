World Token Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (WORLD)

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 4th. One World Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, World Token has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. World Token has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $34,047.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00044900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00135141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00167359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,500.69 or 1.00115121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002936 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About World Token

World Token’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,701,537 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

