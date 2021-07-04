Wolves of Wall Street Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be bought for about $143.98 or 0.00407559 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $856,154.75 and $8,031.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00053424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.41 or 0.00762619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,794.91 or 0.07911515 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Profile

WOWS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,946 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

