Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,576,000 after buying an additional 460,242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 45,642 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 399,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.97.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF opened at $20.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

