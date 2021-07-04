Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $1,892,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 19.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth $5,796,000. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a PE ratio of 847.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLY. Cowen lowered Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

