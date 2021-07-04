Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $7,043,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI opened at $148.13 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

