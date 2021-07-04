Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $99,000 in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,678,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,384,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $1,220,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

ABGI stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

