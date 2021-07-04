Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $136,000 in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AOS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,930,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,908,000 after buying an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after buying an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,209,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,328,000 after purchasing an additional 413,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $47.16 and a 12-month high of $73.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

