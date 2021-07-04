Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $107,000 in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $892,147.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,980,113.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,029 shares of company stock valued at $45,439,966 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $179.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

