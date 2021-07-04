Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth about $480,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCIC opened at $9.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

