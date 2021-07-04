Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter worth approximately $815,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter worth $2,470,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $2,473,000.

OTCMKTS DTOCU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

