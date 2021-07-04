Wing (WING) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.40 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Wing has a market cap of $24.49 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wing has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.16 or 0.00039741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00045095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.49 or 0.00136103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00166869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35,601.07 or 0.99936049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002925 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,854,688 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,688 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

