Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Takes $264,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $493.71. 1,036,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,991. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $494.72. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.48 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

