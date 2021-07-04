Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,303,000 after acquiring an additional 732,415 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2,296.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 532,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,580,000 after acquiring an additional 510,140 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,202,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,741,000 after acquiring an additional 499,145 shares during the period. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.79. 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,629. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.11.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.86.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

