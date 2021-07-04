Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Purchases Shares of 105,317 Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 342,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 126,853 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 367.1% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.58. 28,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.36.

