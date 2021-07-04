Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, hitting $224.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,706,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $164.66 and a 1 year high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

