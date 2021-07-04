Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.58. 5,399,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,353. The stock has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.77. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

