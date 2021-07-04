Wimmer Associates 1 LLC Acquires 665 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in eBay by 10.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in eBay by 5.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 503,353 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $30,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 2,186.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 203,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the first quarter valued at about $573,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.08. 4,910,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,626,059. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.44.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

