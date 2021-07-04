WideOpenWest, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for WideOpenWest in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WOW. B. Riley raised their target price on WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities raised WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded WideOpenWest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.86.

NYSE:WOW opened at $21.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.64. WideOpenWest has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 2.10.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $286.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.17 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Claar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

