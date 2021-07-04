Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Acquires £9,900.45 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Horst Baier acquired 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,143 ($41.06) per share, with a total value of £9,900.45 ($12,935.00).

Shares of LON:WTB opened at GBX 3,203 ($41.85) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,208.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a market cap of £6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.65.

WTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,010 ($52.39) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,160.71 ($41.29).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

