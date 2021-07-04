Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Short Interest Up 56.1% in June

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,410,000 shares, a growth of 56.1% from the May 31st total of 6,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $332,280,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $94,340,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.