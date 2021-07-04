Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.17.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.37.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 56,667 shares in the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

