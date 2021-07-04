Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 32.9% from the May 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $79,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHF traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,554. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

