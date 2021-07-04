Wells Fargo & Company Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to $45.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 370,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 40,413 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $1,178,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Finally, CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

