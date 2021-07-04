Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a decrease of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 171,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Shares of ERC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.86. 174,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,057. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $13.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a $0.0944 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.