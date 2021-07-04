Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 63,893 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,272 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $270.91 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $169.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.78. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

