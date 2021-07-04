Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Has $7.03 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $7,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

Shares of YUM opened at $116.95 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $122.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

